Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.17 ($0.09). 2,206,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 569,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Sosandar Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.41. The firm has a market cap of £16.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Sosandar alerts:

Sosandar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.