Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $889,000 Holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 699.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,815 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BigBear.ai worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 479,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,261. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $796.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.21.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

