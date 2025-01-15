Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,505 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 265,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

