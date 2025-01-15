SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 764,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,370. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

