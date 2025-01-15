Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.12 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 175.30 ($2.15). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 1,207,861 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.44) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.75) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.80 ($2.90).

The firm has a market cap of £996.73 million, a PE ratio of 8,715.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

