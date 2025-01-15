Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform” Rating

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$86.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$83.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.50.

Shares of TSE SJ traded up C$3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.18. 286,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,913. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Rhodri Harries acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.85 per share, with a total value of C$35,424.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $896,221. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

