StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

