StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 149,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

