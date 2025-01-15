StockNews.com Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Hold

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $154.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 340.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

