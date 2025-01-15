StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.76 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
About DAVIDsTEA
