StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.76 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

