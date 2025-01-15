StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Everi Trading Up 0.3 %
Everi stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,659.88. This represents a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.