StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Trading Up 0.3 %

Everi stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

Get Everi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,659.88. This represents a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Everi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $33,507,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $24,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,682 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $16,662,000. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $15,806,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.