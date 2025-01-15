StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,418 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

