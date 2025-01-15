StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of WVVI opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
