Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.66 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.06). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 324 ($3.97), with a volume of 134,525 shares changing hands.
Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £155.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 346.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Howard Williams purchased 107 shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £346.68 ($424.33). 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile
Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.
Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.
SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.
