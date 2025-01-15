Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Summit Materials stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 147.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

