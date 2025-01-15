Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $649.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $641.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $490.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

