Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. Synovus Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Synovus Financial Stock Performance
Synovus Financial stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. 2,139,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92.
Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.
