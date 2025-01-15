Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. Synovus Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. 2,139,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $63.00 to $60.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.