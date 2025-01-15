TAL Education Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 27,632 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 438% compared to the average daily volume of 5,138 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock remained flat at $9.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,277. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55 and a beta of -0.01. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 207,967 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

