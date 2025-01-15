TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, an increase of 2,220.9% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 5,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. TCL Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

