Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TIKK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

