Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0893 per share by the technology company on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 48,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,990. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

