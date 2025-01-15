Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Temenos Stock Up 2.1 %

TMSNY traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812. Temenos has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $103.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.