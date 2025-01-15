The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 286,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

