The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 286,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $6.25.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
