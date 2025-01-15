The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 346715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 201,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,765,000 after buying an additional 97,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 374.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 170,839 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

