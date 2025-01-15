The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $465.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $382.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.87 and its 200-day moving average is $420.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $297.25 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

