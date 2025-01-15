The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,789 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.21.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.00. The stock had a trading volume of 126,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,097. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $211.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.04.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

