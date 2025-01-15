The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,382,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 32,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $392.98 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

