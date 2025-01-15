The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

