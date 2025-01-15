Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WISE opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

