Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 534 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $217.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

