thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.91. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 295 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

