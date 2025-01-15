Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.44), with a volume of 375952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.51) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

