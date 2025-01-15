Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 113.1% in December

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of TOTZF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

