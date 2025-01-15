Touchstar (LON:TST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.07), with a volume of 43230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.04).

Touchstar Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

