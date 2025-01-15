Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 422,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyota Boshoku Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TDBOF remained flat at $15.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Toyota Boshoku has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.
Toyota Boshoku Company Profile
