TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. TPG has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TPG by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,417,000 after buying an additional 151,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,161,000 after buying an additional 366,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TPG by 117.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

