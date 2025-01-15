TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein Sells 20,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TDG traded down $8.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1,292.62. The stock had a trading volume of 292,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,306.06. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,017.80 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

