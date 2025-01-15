Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.39 and traded as low as $30.97. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 60,292 shares trading hands.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
