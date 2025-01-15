Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 430.90 ($5.26) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.76). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.76), with a volume of 33,704 shares changing hands.

Tristel Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 417.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 430.90. The firm has a market cap of £187.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3,026.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Tristel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 8.28 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Tristel’s previous dividend of $5.24. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

