U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

