UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 2,250.0% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UCBJY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. 9,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

