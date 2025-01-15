UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 2,250.0% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UCB Price Performance
UCBJY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. 9,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
UCB Company Profile
