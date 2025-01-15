Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Down 24.8% in December

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

About Under Armour

Shares of UA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.68. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

