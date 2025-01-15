Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,788,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,109,829,000 after acquiring an additional 217,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,813,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 182,620 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after buying an additional 625,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,549,271,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.87.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

