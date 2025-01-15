United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded by Baird R W to Hold Rating

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 5.9 %

URI stock opened at $729.60 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a one year low of $545.16 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $787.08 and its 200 day moving average is $759.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

