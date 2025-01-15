United States Cellular Releases Details of 2025 Annual Incentive Plan

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) has unveiled its 2025 Annual Incentive Plan, incorporating measures to motivate and reward associates for driving the company’s business objectives. The plan, effective January 1, 2025, encompasses both financial and non-financial goals aligned with UScellular’s strategic direction.

Get alerts:

Eligibility for participation in the 2025 Annual Incentive Plan is extended to all UScellular associates employed on or before September 30, 2025, subject to certain exclusions, including temporary associates, non-exempt roles in specific functions, and participants in other cash incentive compensation schemes within UScellular.

The plan’s structure comprises two key performance components – company performance and individual performance – with varying weightings for different categories of associates. Company performance will be evaluated based on financial metrics such as Consolidated Total Service Revenues, Consolidated Operating Cash Flow, Consolidated Capital Expenditures, and Postpaid Handset Net Additions, each with specific weightings and performance measures.

Individual performance ratings, which determine the percentage payout range for associates, are categorized into five levels ranging from Far Exceeds Expectations to Fails to Meet Expectations. The assessment of UScellular’s overall company performance will be conducted by the UScellular Chair, considering factors like key goal achievements and competitive strategies.

Furthermore, miscellaneous provisions delineate conditions related to administrative guidelines, employment agreements, and forfeiture clauses. The Plan emphasizes adherence to ethical standards and legal commitments, with provisions for potential recoupment of compensation for policy violations or underperformance.

Notably, the Plan articulates that it is not construed as an employment contract and that UScellular reserves the right to adjust targets, results, or terminate the Plan at its sole discretion without prior notice.

Under the Plan, incentive payouts will be disbursed in a lump sum format and must be earned by remaining actively employed until the payout date, typically no later than March 15th of the subsequent year after the plan year ends. In cases of retirement or death, prorated incentives may still be paid out under specific conditions outlined within the Plan.

For UScellular associates, the 2025 Annual Incentive Plan signifies a commitment to rewarding performance aligned with organizational goals and fostering a culture of excellence within the company.

The full details of the 2025 Annual Incentive Plan and the accompanying Administrative Guidelines can be found in the recent SEC filing by UScellular.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States Cellular’s 8K filing here.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

See Also