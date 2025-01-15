Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $144.78 and last traded at $145.07, with a volume of 25556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.07.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day moving average is $187.68.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,668,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,387.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 244,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Universal Display by 629.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,550,000 after purchasing an additional 232,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $34,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

