Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.59. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 36,911 shares trading hands.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

