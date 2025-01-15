US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UTRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 2,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.