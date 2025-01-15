US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 98.6% in December

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIVFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.02% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

