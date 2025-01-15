US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 98.6% in December

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UFIV Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.02% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

