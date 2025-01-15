US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 547.2% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

